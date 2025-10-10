Tuscany Walk

A Travel/Study walking program is a special experience, especially with the inimitable Peter Watson as our trail guide. Our walks allow you to take in beautiful scenery, learn about historic places, and engage in meaningful conversations while enjoying the trail. And this walking trip truly has it all—vineyard strolls, delicious picnics, medieval castles, and, of course, some of the most delectable wines the world has to offer.

You’ll explore Castello di Brolio, the birthplace of Chianti wine. And experienced guides will lead you on a soul-filling walk through Brunello vineyards and on to the magnificent Abbey of Sant’Antimo. The grand Palazzo Pubblico, the vibrant city of Siena, and hilly hikes through serene landscapes await.