Swiss Alps Family Adventure

Interlaken has been a traditional resort town in central Switzerland since Victorian times. Straddling the glacier-fed Lake Thun and Lake Brienz and capped by the magnificent peaks of Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau, Interlaken is an ideal destination for families looking to both learn and adventure.

Highlights of this engaging journey include Swiss rail passes (Swiss transportation is the most efficient and environmentally friendly way to travel to our many excursions); treks through Lauterbrunnen Valley and the car-free village of Mürren; and ziplining in Grindelwald. Our deluxe accommodations, the Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa, employs sustainable practices and offers fresh, local cuisine.