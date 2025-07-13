Swiss Alps Family Adventure
There is so much to experience and enjoy in Bernese Oberland: chocolate, wines, train and boat rides, Schilthorn’s famous Thrill Walk, and vast cultural treasures.
Overview
Enlightening explorations of a vibrant region
Interlaken has been a traditional resort town in central Switzerland since Victorian times. Straddling the glacier-fed Lake Thun and Lake Brienz and capped by the magnificent peaks of Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau, Interlaken is an ideal destination for families looking to both learn and adventure.
Highlights of this engaging journey include Swiss rail passes (Swiss transportation is the most efficient and environmentally friendly way to travel to our many excursions); treks through Lauterbrunnen Valley and the car-free village of Mürren; and ziplining in Grindelwald. Our deluxe accommodations, the Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa, employs sustainable practices and offers fresh, local cuisine.
DatesJuly 13–20, 2025
Duration8 days
Minimum age6 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
Be the first to know when reservations open!
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.