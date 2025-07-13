Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Alpine escapades in breathtaking Interlaken

Swiss Alps Family Adventure

There is so much to experience and enjoy in Bernese Oberland: chocolate, wines, train and boat rides, Schilthorn’s famous Thrill Walk, and vast cultural treasures.

Overview

Enlightening explorations of a vibrant region

Interlaken has been a traditional resort town in central Switzerland since Victorian times. Straddling the glacier-fed Lake Thun and Lake Brienz and capped by the magnificent peaks of Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau, Interlaken is an ideal destination for families looking to both learn and adventure. 

Highlights of this engaging journey include Swiss rail passes (Swiss transportation is the most efficient and environmentally friendly way to travel to our many excursions); treks through Lauterbrunnen Valley and the car-free village of Mürren; and ziplining in Grindelwald. Our deluxe accommodations, the Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa, employs sustainable practices and offers fresh, local cuisine. 

Dates

July 13–20, 2025

Duration

8 days

Minimum age

6 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails