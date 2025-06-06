Italy of St. Augustine
Study the life of St. Augustine with visits to Milan, Ravenna, Florence, and Rome. Trace his path from baptism in Milan, through his clerical life, to his grave in Pavia.
Overview
A journey in the footsteps of a saint
Uncover the chronicle of St. Augustine through an exploration of his conversion and pivotal writings. Visits to well-known sites are combined with exclusive experiences and off-the-beaten-path excursions on this custom trip designed specifically to immerse travelers in the rich theological history of the region and time period.
Enjoy a special country luncheon hosted by a noble aristocratic family at their stunning villa, experience true Italian hospitality during a dinner in a private 16th-century Florentine palazzo, and explore the jaw-dropping masterpieces of Renaissance masters at the Uffizi Gallery. This unique trip provides a 360-degree view of the world that shaped this influential philosopher and theologian.
DatesJune 6–16, 2025
Duration11 days
Minimum age18 years
