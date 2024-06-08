Venture deep into the Scottish Highlands with its indigo-blue, moody lochs to verdant hills and rounded glens to see firsthand why nature is at the center of the Scottish Gaelic language. Sail through locks and canals to the heart of the Highlands aboard our luxurious ship aptly named and designed just for the Scottish channels, Lord of the Glens.

Join us on a voyage steeped in history and tradition with visits to centuries-old castles, battlefields of the Jacobite rebellion and sacred stone ruins dating back to the early Bronze Age. Raise a wee dram of whisky (slàinte!) and cruise with us through this vibrant land of legend and lore.