Santa Fe
Explore the country’s oldest capital, the contributions of the Indigenous population, and the later communities who found inspiration in the city’s rich atmosphere.
Overview
Enrichment and education in New Mexico
From the adobe-style structures of the Pueblo people to the Spanish conquistadores seeking the Seven Cities of Gold to the generations of artists who were drawn to the quality of light, Santa Fe continues to inspire.
Join us as we seek to move beyond the romanticized narrative of the Native American Southwest. We’ll explore ancient Indigenous ruins filled with petroglyphs, stunning European-style churches, and the O’Keeffe Home and Studio, whose architecture blends Indigenous and Colonial styles. Travelers will have opportunities to visit contemporary Pueblo communities and hear from speakers whose perspectives will allow a deeper understanding of what the original inhabitants called “the dancing ground of the sun.”
DatesOctober 20–26, 2025
Duration7 days
Minimum age18 years
