From the adobe-style structures of the Pueblo people to the Spanish conquistadores seeking the Seven Cities of Gold to the generations of artists who were drawn to the quality of light, Santa Fe continues to inspire.

Join us as we seek to move beyond the romanticized narrative of the Native American Southwest. We’ll explore ancient Indigenous ruins filled with petroglyphs, stunning European-style churches, and the O’Keeffe Home and Studio, whose architecture blends Indigenous and Colonial styles. Travelers will have opportunities to visit contemporary Pueblo communities and hear from speakers whose perspectives will allow a deeper understanding of what the original inhabitants called “the dancing ground of the sun.”