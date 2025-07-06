Paris Family Adventure
Museums, the Marais… the Metro! This lively jaunt is par excellence for all. Enjoy French delicacies, a private-yacht cruise, and capture the flag in Luxembourg Gardens.
Overview
A family journey filled with joie de vivre
Experience the best of Paris with a fun-filled, action-packed itinerary. Take a scenic private dinner cruise along the Seine; climb to the top of the Arc de Triomphe; compete in the Great Museum Race; explore the underground tunnels at Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte. Check off your must-see museums with skip-the-line savvy, and witness a UNESCO-listed equestrian demonstration at Château de Chantilly—where we’ll also learn to make the famous cream!
Window-shop, metro-hop, then unwind back at our centrally located, well-appointed accommodations. And, perhaps best of all, adults and kids can savor French cuisine from fine dining to the best little chocolate shop on the Left Bank. Bring your flair, it’s Paris after all—allons-y!
DatesJuly 6–14, 2025
Duration9 days
Minimum age7 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
Be the first to know when reservations open!
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.