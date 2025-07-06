Paris Family Adventure

Experience the best of Paris with a fun-filled, action-packed itinerary. Take a scenic private dinner cruise along the Seine; climb to the top of the Arc de Triomphe; compete in the Great Museum Race; explore the underground tunnels at Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte. Check off your must-see museums with skip-the-line savvy, and witness a UNESCO-listed equestrian demonstration at Château de Chantilly—where we’ll also learn to make the famous cream!

Window-shop, metro-hop, then unwind back at our centrally located, well-appointed accommodations. And, perhaps best of all, adults and kids can savor French cuisine from fine dining to the best little chocolate shop on the Left Bank. Bring your flair, it’s Paris after all—allons-y!