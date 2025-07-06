Skip to main content
Revel in the sights and culture of the City of Lights

Paris Family Adventure

Museums, the Marais… the Metro! This lively jaunt is par excellence for all. Enjoy French delicacies, a private-yacht cruise, and capture the flag in Luxembourg Gardens.

Overview

A family journey filled with joie de vivre

Experience the best of Paris with a fun-filled, action-packed itinerary. Take a scenic private dinner cruise along the Seine; climb to the top of the Arc de Triomphe; compete in the Great Museum Race; explore the underground tunnels at Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte. Check off your must-see museums with skip-the-line savvy, and witness a UNESCO-listed equestrian demonstration at Château de Chantilly—where we’ll also learn to make the famous cream! 

Window-shop, metro-hop, then unwind back at our centrally located, well-appointed accommodations. And, perhaps best of all, adults and kids can savor French cuisine from fine dining to the best little chocolate shop on the Left Bank. Bring your flair, it’s Paris after all—allons-y!

Dates

July 6–14, 2025

Duration

9 days

Minimum age

7 years

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

