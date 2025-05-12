F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, “The best of America drifts to Paris. The American in Paris is the best American.” Test the theory yourself on a journey of French delights that includes a walking tour of the Left Bank with petites bouchées with top bakers, chocolate makers, and cheese sellers; visits with artists in their private ateliers; and cultural excursions to breathtaking venues such as the Parisian Headquarters of UNESCO.

The trip culminates in the glamor and decadence of le Bal de l’X at the Palais Garnier. A spectacular Parisian gala, this unforgettable evening includes live performances, military quadrilles, and elegant dancing. You’ll rub elbows with dignitaries and industrial leaders and revel in the finest foods and performances.