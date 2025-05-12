Paris
Live your best “American in Paris” life with an incomparable week of art, history, and gastronomie. Top-tier tickets to the Bal de l’X is the cerise sur le gâteau.
Overview
Enriching times in a city rich with wonder
F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, “The best of America drifts to Paris. The American in Paris is the best American.” Test the theory yourself on a journey of French delights that includes a walking tour of the Left Bank with petites bouchées with top bakers, chocolate makers, and cheese sellers; visits with artists in their private ateliers; and cultural excursions to breathtaking venues such as the Parisian Headquarters of UNESCO.
The trip culminates in the glamor and decadence of le Bal de l’X at the Palais Garnier. A spectacular Parisian gala, this unforgettable evening includes live performances, military quadrilles, and elegant dancing. You’ll rub elbows with dignitaries and industrial leaders and revel in the finest foods and performances.
DatesMay 12–18, 2025
Duration7 days
Minimum age18 years
