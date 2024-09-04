Skip to main content
Politics, culture, and cuisine in Mexico

Mexico City and Oaxaca

Learn and wonder on an adventure filled with opportunities to take in sociopolitical sites and lectures, sumptuous food, and breathtaking architecture and archaeology.

Overview

From Templo Mayor to Monte Albán

In addition to tours of the ancient site located where the Aztecs are thought to have seen the eagle perched on a cactus with a snake in its beak that serves as the symbol of Mexico today (Templo Mayor) and the most significant archeological site in the Oaxaca Valley (Monte Albán), you’ll enjoy a wide range of activities from the grand to the private and secluded.

Marvel at Diego Rivera’s seminal El hombre en el cruce de caminos (Man at the Crossroads), eat at the small snack bar turned restaurant that’s one of Alice Waters’s favorites, and tour a mezcal distillery. You’ll gain insight into the complexities of Mexico’s politics from local and international experts and otherwise immerse yourself in the lessons of this distinctive region.

Dates

September 4–12, 2024

Duration

9 days

Minimum age

18 years

