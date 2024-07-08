Skip to main content
Barranco camp with milky way at night on the way to Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
Summit the roof of Africa

Mount Kilimanjaro

Achieve one of the planet’s most rewarding milestones, summiting Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak on this challenging non-technical climb.

Overview

The adventure of a lifetime

Without a doubt, climbing Kilimanjaro offers one an opportunity both to partake in an extraordinary, enriching adventure and to achieve a challenging personal goal. Of all of the world’s “Seven Summits,” Kilimanjaro is unique in that even inexperienced climbers can reach the 19,341-foot high peak with no technical mountaineering skills. 

Under the careful guidance of our expert mountain guides, we follow a meticulously planned, nine-day Western Approach that ensures the highest degree of summit success along a trekking route less frequented by Kilimanjaro visitors. We hope you can join us on this adventure of a lifetime!

Dates

July 8–19, 2024

Duration

12 days

Minimum age

18 years

