Mount Kilimanjaro
Achieve one of the planet’s most rewarding milestones, summiting Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak on this challenging non-technical climb.
Overview
The adventure of a lifetime
Without a doubt, climbing Kilimanjaro offers one an opportunity both to partake in an extraordinary, enriching adventure and to achieve a challenging personal goal. Of all of the world’s “Seven Summits,” Kilimanjaro is unique in that even inexperienced climbers can reach the 19,341-foot high peak with no technical mountaineering skills.
Under the careful guidance of our expert mountain guides, we follow a meticulously planned, nine-day Western Approach that ensures the highest degree of summit success along a trekking route less frequented by Kilimanjaro visitors. We hope you can join us on this adventure of a lifetime!
DatesJuly 8–19, 2024
Duration12 days
Minimum age18 years
