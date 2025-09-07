England Literary Seminar

Experience the wonders of reading, discussing, and then following in the footsteps of the revered Brontë sisters and Bram Stoker. Veteran professor Elaine Treharne drew on her expert, extensive knowledge of early British literature to curate this journey specifically for Stanford travelers.

Spend a misty morning with the works of the Brontë sisters before a visit to their family home, the old parsonage at Haworth. Walk the landscaped gardens of Fountains Abbey, the North’s most important Gothic building. Visit the historic ruins of Whitby Abbey, the very place where Dracula landed on England’s shores. And the charm of the English countryside will provide inspiration as you delve into the works of numerous British authors.