Tips and Resources - Virtual Gatherings

Skype (Free, best option for those calling in from overseas, mobile friendly and free)

Google Meet (Free; basic platform and only host must have gmail account to join call) Here's their quick start guide

As organizer, become familiar with features of meeting app you use, and how features may enhance your experience depending on the platform. For example, if you wish to host an all Lagunita Mini-Reunion you might go with Zoom that enables breakout rooms and breakout by individual dorms (Adelfa, Eucalipto, Granada, Naranja, Ujamaa, etc.). Alternatively, Google Meet's free version has maximum of 100 participants and 1 hour maximum length.

Consider the ease of use and accessibility of it to your group members.

Consider adding security to your gathering by adding a password. If you do add a password, be aware that some group members may need extra support signing into your online event.

Organizer should send an email invitation with the meeting link, date, time and details. A reminder email the day of or day before is also a good idea.

If meeting app has "participant instructions" be sure to send along with your invitation. Video tutorials on YouTube are very helpful.

Encourage group members to download the meeting app in advance to a device or computer with camera.