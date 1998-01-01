Class of 2003 - Mini-Reunions
Who do you really want to see in October? Sign up to organize a Mini-Reunion or plan a new one to add to the list for 2023.
Host your class Mini-Reunions on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday at the class lunch, tailgate, or various on-campus or off-campus locations. Gatherings involving every class year, like the Stanford Band, Kappa, Sigma, Ram’s Head, or Volunteers in Asia groups can be found on the Multi-Year Mini-Reunion Schedule.
Don’t see your Mini-Reunion listed? Sign up to organize a Mini-Reunion or plan a new one to add to the list for 2023. Questions about organizing? Contact Jake at mini-reunions@alumni.stanford.edu.