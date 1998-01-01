Find information about disability parking, golf carts, service and support animals, additional resources, contact information and requesting services.

Request Accessibility Accommodations

If you need accessibility accommodations, i.e., sign language interpreter, captioning, etc., or wheelchair access information, please complete and submit the Request for Accessibility Accommodation form.

If further assistance is needed, contact the Diversity and Access Office at disability.access@stanford.edu or (650) 725-0326 .

Accessibiliity Parking

Thursday-Sunday

Accessibility parking is available at various locations across campus. Please display a valid disabled person parking placard or a license plate (any state) to access these areas. Additional Saturday football parking information will be available at a later date. You may also park in the following spaces:

Designated blue spaces

Service Vehicle spaces (a posted time limit may apply)

Commuter (“A” or “C”) and residential permit spaces

Metered/visitor pay parking spaces except in Li Ka Shing Center/Beckman Lot

Golf Carts

Stanford Alumni Association will provide a golf cart shuttle service for guests with limited mobility access to campus facilities. Please note that resources are limited, and golf cart rides may have a wait time. In some instances, it may be beneficial to park closer to the venue where Reunion Homecoming activities are occurring.

Service and Support Animals

Please note that the university restricts pets and emotional support animals from public spaces on campus, except for service animals specifically trained to perform a service and/or task for an individual with a disability. Restricted areas include dining areas, athletic venues, performance spaces, etc.

If you have questions about the above, don't hesitate to contact the Diversity & Access Office at (650) 725-0326 or disability.access@stanford.edu .

Additional Resources

Please visit the Diversity and Access website for lists of vendors providing the following services:

Please use the Campus Access Guide for maps detailing wheelchair accessibility and other disability access information.