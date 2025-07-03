Aix-en-Provence Sabbatical
Live like a local and study French with language classes, learn about famous wines and discover the history and culture of the scenic Provence region.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Many of us dream of living abroad, but few of us ever get the chance. We’re pleased to offer you a golden opportunity to realize that dream! This memorable program provides a richly enhanced way to spend an entire month living like a local in charming Aix-en-Provence while learning a new language and digging into a different culture. You’ll enjoy a balance of scheduled classes, activities and excursions along with ample leisure time for independent exploration.
Southern France is a feast for the senses, and here, amid the sun-drenched landscapes that inspired Cézanne, Matisse, Renoir and Van Gogh, you’ll experience French life at its best. Take in the lovely scenery, engage in captivating lectures and authentic encounters with local people. What could be better than that—a glorious summer in the South of France?
DatesJune 5–July 3, 2025
Duration29 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.