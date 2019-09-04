Recent Grad Reunion
Return to the Farm on Saturday, October 21, 2023 and enjoy your Recent Grad Reunion tailgate with fellow '19-'23 alums.
Tailgate!
Hang out, connect with friends, and enjoy tailgate fare, beer, wine and specialty cocktails. (Two complimentary drink tickets and buffet included)
Hotels & Lodging
The Stanford Alumni Association will partner with HBC Event Services to offer discounted hotel accommodations for Stanford Reunion Homecoming.
Parking
All Recent Grad Reunion attendees will need a parking pass on Saturday, even if you are not attending the football game. A complimentary parking pass will be included in your final details registration email.
Football Tickets
Extend your day on campus and purchase tickets to see the Cardinal vs. the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, October 21 (kickoff time is TBD). Individual game tickets will be available in July.
Contact Us
Feel free to contact us with outreach questions, feedback, or suggestions.
Caddie Coupe
Recent Grad Reunion Manager
Stanford Alumni Association