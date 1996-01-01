Downloads

Download the app today to take advantage of the following features:

Customizable schedule

Access to the Look Who’s Coming list

In-app messaging with other reunion attendees

Turn-by-turn directions to all event locations

Real-time notifications with schedule updates and event highlights

Getting Started

Step 1

Download the Stanford Alumni and Community app. Make sure to download the app on the mobile device you'll be using while back on campus.

Step 2

Under “Upcoming Events” find “Stanford Reunion Homecoming 2026” and click the blue button.

Step 3

Log in with your first and last name and the email you used to register for Reunion Homecoming.

Step 4

Update your profile photo, title, headline, and other details to start connecting. Once you’re logged in, your schedule will be preloaded with all your registered events (e.g. class party, class tailgate, Dinner on the Quad). You can also add Classes Without Quizzes, tours, receptions, and open houses to your personalized schedule.