Reunion Homecoming App
Download the handy Reunion Homecoming app to stay up to date on the latest and greatest on all things Reunion Homecoming!
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Downloads
Download the app today to take advantage of the following features:
Customizable schedule
Access to the Look Who’s Coming list
In-app messaging with other reunion attendees
Turn-by-turn directions to all event locations
Real-time notifications with schedule updates and event highlights
Getting Started
Step 1
Download the Stanford Alumni and Community app. Make sure to download the app on the mobile device you'll be using while back on campus.
Step 2
Under “Upcoming Events” find “Stanford Reunion Homecoming 2026” and click the blue button.
Step 3
Log in with your first and last name and the email you used to register for Reunion Homecoming.
Step 4
Update your profile photo, title, headline, and other details to start connecting. Once you’re logged in, your schedule will be preloaded with all your registered events (e.g. class party, class tailgate, Dinner on the Quad). You can also add Classes Without Quizzes, tours, receptions, and open houses to your personalized schedule.
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