Cardinal Society Reunion Registration Guide
October 16–19, 2025
Your reunion, your way. Customize your experience with a day pass, Cardinal Society pass, or single-purchase items.
Reunion Pass Options
Registration passes go on sale Tuesday, August 12. Register through Wednesday, September 10, to take advantage of early-bird pricing. Registration closes Friday, October 10.
Stanford Alumni Association Members save 10% on the prices below.
Friday Pass
October 17
Signature Events
Cardinal Society Happy Hour
President’s Welcome and Microlectures
Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame Reception and Ceremony
Signature Classes Without Quizzes
The Future of Higher Education
Additional Events
Mini-Reunions, Classes Without Quizzes, Campus Tours, Friday lunch, Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions
____
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$100 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$130 per person
Cardinal Society Pass
October 16–19
Signature Events
Friday Cardinal Society Happy Hour
Friday Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame Reception and Ceremony
Friday President’s Welcome and Microlectures
Saturday Cardinal Society Tailgate
Saturday Homecoming Hangout
Sunday University Public Worship: An Alumni Memorial Service
Additional Events
Classes Without Quizzes, Campus Tours, Friday lunch, Sunday brunch, Mini-Reunions, Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions
Note: Dinner on the Quad and homecoming game tickets are not included in the Cardinal Society pass.
____
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$175 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$220 per person
Single-Purchase Items
Add on to your day pass or select only specific events. These events must be purchased separately and are not included in any day passes unless noted.
Stanford Alumni Association members save 10% on the prices below.
Cardinal Society Happy Hour (included in the Friday and Cardinal Society passes)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$40 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$50 per person
____
Stanford Class of ’55 Celebrates 70 Years (not included in any pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$85 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$85 per person
____
Class of ’64 & Friends Class Dinner (not included in any pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$140 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$160 per person
66th Reunion: Class of ’59 Party (separate registration requested)
Cost is $0 for this event
____
Class of ’64 61st Reunion Women's Coffee
Cost is $0 for this event
____
Class Tailgate (included in Cardinal Society pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$50 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$60 per person
Homecoming game tickets not included.
____
Dinner on the Quad (not included in Cardinal Society pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$200 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$240 per person
Homecoming Game
Stanford vs. Florida State University
Football tickets must be purchased through Stanford Athletics and are not included in the price of these passes or single-purchase items.
(800)-STANFORD
Ticket Prices
Tickets start at $25 for class seating.
Cancellations and Fees
Through September 10
Full refund
Through October 10
50% refund
After October 10
No refund available
A non-refundable $10 registration fee is charged per attendee over 4 years of age.
Save with a Stanford Alumni Association Membership
All SAA members receive a 10% discount on registration. Buy a lifetime membership now, and you’ll also receive a $100 discount on the lifetime membership purchase price of $695.
We’re Here for You
Stanford and the Stanford Alumni Association provide significant resources to help fund everything that goes into your Stanford reunion events and programs (from equipment to tents to transportation). It’s our way of making sure you get the best celebration at the best possible price.
Need Assistance?
We are here to ensure your experience is unforgettable. Please reach out with any questions, concerns, or feedback.
Live Help
Monday– Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (PT)
(650) 723-6982
24-Hour Recording
(877) 517-1685 or (650) 723-1333
Frequently Asked Questions
Find answers to common questions below. Please reach out with any additional questions, concerns, or feedback.