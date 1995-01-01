Skip to main content
Cardinal Society Reunion Registration Guide

October 16–19, 2025
Your reunion, your way. Customize your experience with a day pass, Cardinal Society pass, or single-purchase items.

Event tables on the Quad

Reunion Pass Options

Registration passes go on sale Tuesday, August 12. Register through Wednesday, September 10, to take advantage of early-bird pricing. Registration closes Friday, October 10.

Stanford Alumni Association Members save 10% on the prices below.

Friday Pass

October 17

Signature Events

  • Cardinal Society Happy Hour

  • President’s Welcome and Microlectures

  • Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame Reception and Ceremony

Signature Classes Without Quizzes

  • The Future of Higher Education

Additional Events

Mini-Reunions, Classes Without Quizzes, Campus Tours, Friday lunch, Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions

____

Early Bird (through 9/10)
$100 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$130 per person

Cardinal Society Pass

October 16–19

Signature Events

  • Friday Cardinal Society Happy Hour

  • Friday Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame Reception and Ceremony

  • Friday President’s Welcome and Microlectures

  • Saturday Cardinal Society Tailgate

  • Saturday Homecoming Hangout

  • Sunday University Public Worship: An Alumni Memorial Service

Additional Events

Classes Without Quizzes, Campus Tours, Friday lunch, Sunday brunch, Mini-Reunions, Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions

Note: Dinner on the Quad and homecoming game tickets are not included in the Cardinal Society pass.

____

Early Bird (through 9/10)
$175 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$220 per person

Single-Purchase Items

Add on to your day pass or select only specific events. These events must be purchased separately and are not included in any day passes unless noted.

Stanford Alumni Association members save 10% on the prices below.

Cardinal Society Happy Hour (included in the Friday and Cardinal Society passes)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$40 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$50 per person

____

Stanford Class of ’55 Celebrates 70 Years (not included in any pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$85 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$85 per person

____

Class of ’64 & Friends Class Dinner (not included in any pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$140 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$160 per person

66th Reunion: Class of ’59 Party (separate registration requested)
Cost is $0 for this event

____

Class of ’64 61st Reunion Women's Coffee
Cost is $0 for this event

____

Class Tailgate (included in Cardinal Society pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$50 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$60 per person

Homecoming game tickets not included.

____

Dinner on the Quad (not included in Cardinal Society pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$200 per person

Regular (after 9/10)
$240 per person

Homecoming Game

Stanford vs. Florida State University

Football tickets must be purchased through Stanford Athletics and are not included in the price of these passes or single-purchase items.

(800)-STANFORD

Ticket Prices

Tickets start at $25 for class seating.

Cancellations and Fees

Through September 10
Full refund

Through October 10
50% refund

After October 10
No refund available

A non-refundable $10 registration fee is charged per attendee over 4 years of age.

Due to the football game, all Reunion Homecoming attendees will need a parking pass for Saturday. Complimentary parking passes for Saturday are included with the All-Access pass and Class Tailgate single-purchase item only.

Save with a Stanford Alumni Association Membership

All SAA members receive a 10% discount on registration. Buy a lifetime membership now, and you’ll also receive a $100 discount on the lifetime membership purchase price of $695.

We’re Here for You

Stanford and the Stanford Alumni Association provide significant resources to help fund everything that goes into your Stanford reunion events and programs (from equipment to tents to transportation). It’s our way of making sure you get the best celebration at the best possible price.

Need Assistance?

We are here to ensure your experience is unforgettable. Please reach out with any questions, concerns, or feedback.

Monday– Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (PT)
(650) 723-6982

24-Hour Recording
(877) 517-1685 or (650) 723-1333

reunion-info@stanford.edu

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions below. Please reach out with any additional questions, concerns, or feedback.

General Questions

