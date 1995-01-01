15th Reunion Registration Guide
October 16–19, 2025
Your reunion, your way. Customize your experience with a day pass, the All-Access pass, or single-purchase items.
Class of 2010 Reunion Pass Options
Registration passes go on sale Tuesday, August 12. Register through Wednesday, September 10, to take advantage of early-bird pricing. Registration closes Friday, October 10.
Stanford Alumni Association Members save 10% on the prices below.
Thursday Pass
October 16
Includes Mini-Reunions, Classes Without Quizzes, Campus Tours, Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions, and other Thursday events
Note: Dinner on the Quad is not included in the Thursday pass.
____
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$60 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$75 per person
Friday Pass
October 17
Signature Events
Class Panel
Class Lunch
President’s Welcome and Microlectures
Multicultural Alumni Hall of Fame Reception and Ceremony
Signature Classes Without Quizzes
The Future of Higher Education
Additional Events
Mini-Reunions, Classes Without Quizzes, Campus Tours, Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions
Note: Class Party is not included in the Friday pass.
____
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$128 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$160 per person
Saturday Pass
October 18
Signature Events
Class Tailgate
Homecoming Hangout
Additional Events
Mini-Reunions, Classes Without Quizzes, Campus Tours, Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions
Note: Homecoming game tickets are not included in the Saturday pass.
____
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$139 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$174 per person
Sunday Pass
October 19
Signature Events
Farewell Brunch
University Public Worship: An Alumni Memorial Service
Additional Events
Department & Community Center Open Houses and Receptions
____
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$61 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$75 per person
All-Access Pass
October 16–19
Includes all events available with the Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday passes, plus Dinner on the Quad and your Class Party
____
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$730 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$840 per person
Single-Purchase Items
Add on to your day pass or select only specific events. These events must be purchased separately and are not included in any day passes unless noted.
Stanford Alumni Association members save 10% on the prices below.
15th Reunion Add-On Items
Class Party
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$179 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$224 per person
____
Class Tailgate (included in Saturday pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$75 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$94 per person
Homecoming game tickets not included.
____
Dinner on the Quad (included in All-Access pass)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$250 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$313 per person
Kids-Meal Pass
Note: Kids meals (including Class Tailgate fare) are not included in any adult pass and must be purchased separately.
Kids & Teens (ages 5–17) Meal Pass (all daily breakfasts, lunches, and Class Tailgate)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$56 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$67 per person
____
Saturday Kids & Teens (ages 5–17) Meal Pass (Saturday breakfast and Class Tailgate)
Early Bird (through 9/10)
$30 per person
Regular (after 9/10)
$30 per person
Homecoming Game
Stanford vs. Florida State University
Football tickets must be purchased through Stanford Athletics and are not included in the price of these passes or single-purchase items.
(800)-STANFORD
Ticket Prices
Tickets start at $25 for class seating.
Cancellations and Fees
Through September 10
Full refund
Through October 10
50% refund
After October 10
No refund available
A non-refundable $10 registration fee is charged per attendee over 4 years of age.
Save with a Stanford Alumni Association Membership
All SAA members receive a 10% discount on registration. Buy a lifetime membership now, and you’ll also receive a $100 discount on the lifetime membership purchase price of $695.
We’re Here for You
Stanford and the Stanford Alumni Association provide significant resources to help fund everything that goes into your Stanford reunion events and programs (from equipment to tents to transportation). It’s our way of making sure you get the best celebration at the best possible price.
Need Assistance?
We are here to ensure your experience is unforgettable. Please reach out with any questions, concerns, or feedback.
Live Help
Monday– Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (PT)
(650) 723-6982
24-Hour Recording
(877) 517-1685 or (650) 723-1333
Frequently Asked Questions
Find answers to common questions below. Please reach out with any additional questions, concerns, or feedback.