Reduce Your Alumni Account Storage

Google Photos

Review your largest and oldest albums, along with any videos, which take up far more space than photos. Delete what you don’t need or have already exported.

Then open Trash and empty it. Photos keeps deleted items for 60 days by default, and they count against your quota the entire time.

If Most of Your Storage Is in Gmail

Large attachments are almost always the cause.

Type has:attachment larger:5M in the search bar to find every message with an attachment over 5 MB. Then select any you no longer need and click the trash icon under the search bar.

A few other searches worth trying:

larger:10M for your biggest messages

older_than:5y for old mail you’re unlikely to need

has:attachment older_than:2y for aging attachments

Two things to know about Gmail specifically:

Archiving won’t free up space. Archived messages still count against your quota. Only deleting does.

Empty your trash when you’re done. Click More in the left menu, then Trash, then the blue Empty trash now link. Deleted mail counts against your quota until you do. It’s also worth emptying Spam, which counts too.

Stop New Mail From Adding to Your Quota

If you forward your alumni email to another address, you can forward without keeping a copy on the server.

Click the gear icon in the upper right, then See all settings, then Forwarding and POP/IMAP. Ensure the option next to your forwarding address is set to delete Stanford Alumni Mail’s copy.