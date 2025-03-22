Patagonia Trek

In addition to glorious treks (including the famous W Trek), you’ll have the opportunity to partake in numerous Chilean foods and traditions. We’ll travel to a local estancia for horsebacking riding along a scenic trail and a lunch of traditional Chilean asado: open-fire lamb barbeque.

As we hike amidst the jaw-dropping beauty of Torres Del Paine, you’ll take in towering peaks, sprawling glaciers, and the crystal waters of vast lakes. We’ll venture deep into secluded valleys, where the scenery becomes even more dramatic. And for the features that have to be seen up close to be believed, we’ll travel by boat. From our catamaran, we’ll marvel at the icy blue walls of Grey Glacier and float amongst its enormous icebergs.