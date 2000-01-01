North Pole: Travelers’ Notebook

The return voyage along the coast of Franz Josef Land offered more sightings of sea birds and artic wildflowers. The group landed at several islands, by inflatable zodiacs when the sea was calm and by helicopter when it wasn’t.

On the 12th day, snowfall prevented landing at one of the islands of Franz Josef Land. Dinner that night was convivial nonetheless. "The meal, the vodka, the occasion, and the change of course all contributed to another late night discussion and sorting out of the problems of the universe," notes the log on July 18.