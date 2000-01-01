Stanford in 1968

In the book Lyman describes a memorial service in Memorial Church after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., during which members of the university’s Black Student Union calmly took over the stage and read from a list of demands, including calls to increase the number of minority students and faculty at Stanford, to a standing ovation. By the end of the week, wrote Lyman, the administration had met most of the demands in spirit, if not exact detail, and refused only one: to fire a top university official.

“When situations of this kind are analyzed, it is usually assumed that the establishment—in this case the Stanford administration—aims to yield as little ground as possible, just enough to avert disaster. Applied to the hectic days of April 1968 the assumption is quite simply wrong. Our mood and attitude toward what we were doing were a strange mixture of fear and exhilaration: fear that big and unmanageable disruption might take place, of course, but also exhilaration that we were being compelled, by the force of history as much as by the pressure from the Black Student Union and East Palo Alto and their on-campus allies, to do the best we could to begin the process of righting huge historic wrongs.”

Adapted from Stanford magazine’s January 2009 cover story, “At the Hands of Radicals,” with additional research from the Stanford News Service.