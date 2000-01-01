Travel on the Mississippi

Rixford Snyder described the trip from New Orleans to St. Louis in an interview with the Stanford Oral History Project later that year. “It was tremendous. We had the entire ship and it was fully packed. It turned out to be less of a history of the river and the South, although that was included, but more a study of the river itself in terms of flooding and the tremendous strength and power that river has.”

Passing through Arkansas while the river was at flood stage and still rising, travelers could see nothing but water for miles. In Cairo, Illinois, water surrounded the city up to 12-feet high, held at bay by walls.