Liz Hadly in Patagonia

Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve
Elizabeth Hadly is the Paul S. & Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology, Professor of Biology and Earth System Science and Faculty Director of Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve at Stanford University where she has been on the faculty since 1998. Liz is a global change scientist who has spent more than 40 years studying the impacts of environmental change of the past, present and future of biodiversity. Her research has taken her from iconic Yellowstone National Park to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, from the Himalayas to the jungles of Rwanda, from the grassland steppe of Patagonia to the Kalahari Desert, and from the Arctic to the Antarctic in her ongoing efforts to understand and communicate about how people are changing the planet. Liz seeks to reach outside the ivory tower on issues related to climate change, disease, pollution, extinction, habitat loss, inequity and human population growth—all features of our human-dominated epoch, The Anthropocene.
Positions at Stanford
Faculty Director, Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor
Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology
Professor of Earth System Science
Professor, by courtesy, of Earth and Planetary Sciences
Mr. and Mrs. Fran Yeung University Fellow in Undergraduate Education
Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment
Senior Fellow at the Center for Innovation in Global Health
Academic History
BA, anthropology, University of Colorado, 1981
MS, quaternary science, Northern Arizona University, 1990
PhD, integrative biology, UC-Berkeley, 1995
