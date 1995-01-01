Liz Hadly in Patagonia

Skip to main content
Elizabeth Hadly is the Paul S. & Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology, Professor of Biology and Earth System Science and Faculty Director of Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve at Stanford University where she has been on the faculty since 1998. Liz is a global change scientist who has spent more than 40 years studying the impacts of environmental change of the past, present and future of biodiversity. Her research has taken her from iconic Yellowstone National Park to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, from the Himalayas to the jungles of Rwanda, from the grassland steppe of Patagonia to the Kalahari Desert, and from the Arctic to the Antarctic in her ongoing efforts to understand and communicate about how people are changing the planet. Liz seeks to reach outside the ivory tower on issues related to climate change, disease, pollution, extinction, habitat loss, inequity and human population growth—all features of our human-dominated epoch, The Anthropocene.  

Positions at Stanford

  • Faculty Director, Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve

  • Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor

  • Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology

  • Professor of Earth System Science

  • Professor, by courtesy, of Earth and Planetary Sciences

  • Mr. and Mrs. Fran Yeung University Fellow in Undergraduate Education

  • Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment

  • Senior Fellow at the Center for Innovation in Global Health

Academic History

  • BA, anthropology, University of Colorado, 1981

  • MS, quaternary science, Northern Arizona University, 1990

  • PhD, integrative biology, UC-Berkeley, 1995

