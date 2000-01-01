Margo Horn in South Africa

Margo Horn is a historian who began teaching in the Stanford department of history in 1985. She received her PhD from Tufts University and was awarded fellowships from the National Institute of Mental Health and the Commonwealth Fund. In 2018, Dr. Horn was appointed the Silverman Visiting Professor at the Cohn Institute for the History and Philosophy of Science at Tel Aviv University. She is the author of Before It’s Too Late: The Child Guidance Movement in the United States, 1922−1945, among other publications. Dr. Horn also taught in Stanford’s programs in American Studies and Feminist, Gender and Sexuality Studies. In addition, Dr. Horn directed Stanford’s program in Innovative Academic Courses and offered workshops for advanced doctoral students across the university on the future of their research. Her current research projects concern the history of women physicians in the U.S. and global women leaders.

Dr. Horn has led six Travel/Study trips including the Southeast Asia Family Adventure, where she especially enjoyed the fun and laughter of traveling with Stanford families. On this program, she plans to present an overview of South African history from the late 18th century to the present day including a focus on the life and leadership of Nelson Mandela, as well as the role of black women’s resistance movements in the late 20th century.