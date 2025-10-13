Journey to Olympia
Rediscover your Olympic heritage and reinvigorate your Olympic spirit by joining other Olympic athletes for an Olympics-focused tour of Greece.
Overview
Designed for Olympians and led by Olympians
The Olympic legacy extends through almost 3,000 years of history, starting in ancient Greece and the Panhellenic Games held in honor of Greek gods, and continuing today in the modern Olympic and Paralympic Games with a mission to champion a “more peaceful and better world.”
All Olympians share this heritage, but few have the opportunity to actually visit the iconic sites where the Olympics began. Join other Olympic athletes to travel through southern Greece on this journey to the origins of the Games and your own Olympic odyssey. Immerse yourself in Greek landscapes, food, and atmosphere, and participate in ceremonies and reflections to reignite Olympic values and ideals in your life and deepen and broaden your personal Olympic experience.
To preserve the personal nature of this journey, group size will be limited to 20, including Olympian and Paralympian athletes, coaches, and team officials as well as their partners and children over the age of 16.
DatesOctober 13–22, 2025
Duration10 days
Price
From $8,565 per person
Trip size20 participants
Minimum age16 years
Itinerary
An Olympics-focused tour of Greece
Start in Athens with a symbolic opening ceremony in the Panathenaic Stadium where the 2004 Olympic games were held and a tour of the iconic Acropolis high on its outcrop above the city. Then journey across southern Greece to Delphi, Olympia, and Nemea – locations of Panhellenic Games held until A.D. 383 and where the remains of their ancient stadiums evoke awe at the origins and endurance of the Olympic tradition. In each location, reflect on Olympic ideals and values, how they have evolved through history, and how they can be used today. Conclude in the charming coastal town of Nafplio and enjoy an informal "closing ceremony" at a picturesque private estate. Throughout the tour, enjoy Greek cuisine, wine, and hospitality, and the natural beauty of its land and sea.
Athens, Greece
Upon arrival at Athens International Airport, transfer by private car to the Athens Capital Center Hotel, centrally located in the stylish Kolonaki district with stunning views of the city and Acropolis.Accommodations:
Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery Collection
Athens
Begin our journey together with a symbolic opening ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium used in the 2004 Olympics and meet with Maria Polyzou, a marathoner in the 1996 Olympics who is now a coach, speaker, and author. Next, visit the Athens Olympic Museum for an overview of the history of the Olympics, the values it represents, and its purpose in the modern era. Enjoy lunch and the afternoon on our own, then gather this evening for a welcome dinner with Acropolis views on the rooftop of our hotel.Accommodations:
Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery CollectionIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Athens
Enjoy an in-depth introduction to the ancient sites of Athens today. Begin at the Acropolis, the rocky promontory whose monuments represent the ultimate expression of classical Greek civilization. There, visit the Agora, the gathering place at the former heart of Athens, as well as the magnificent and architecturally unique Parthenon. After a group lunch, continue to the Acropolis Museum to view artifacts discovered on the slopes of its namesake site. Dinner tonight is at a local restaurant, where we will be joined by members of the Hellenic Olympic Academy.Accommodations:
Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery CollectionIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Athens / Delphi / Arachova
Depart the hotel this morning and travel northwest to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Delphi, considered the center of the world in ancient Greek religion and mythology. Here the "Oracle of Delphi" is believed to have first proclaimed the ancient Games as a way to honor Zeus. In Delphi we visit our first ancient stadium of the Panhellenic Games, originally built in the 5th century B.C.E. Continue to the Temple of Apollo, the impressive amphitheater, and the Delphi Archaeological Museum, then drive to picturesque Arachova and check in to our hotel for the night. Take some time to rest and wander the charming town. Dinner tonight is on our own.Accommodations:
Domotel Anemolia HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Arachova / Olympia
We depart Arachova this morning bound for Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympics and where the Games took place every four years for over 1,100 years, until their abolition by Emperor Theodosius I in C.E. 393. After lunch on arrival, tour the tree-shaded ruins in the Archaeological Site of Olympia and reflect on your connection to this special, ancient place. Continue to our hotel, check in, and meet for a group dinner at a local restaurant.Accommodations:
Olympia Europa HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Olympia
This morning, visit the Museum of the History of the Olympic Games and the International Olympic Academy (IOA), which aims to study, enrich, and promote Olympic ideals and values and integrate them into modern life. Discuss learnings over lunch, then spend the afternoon hiking amid beautiful Foloi Oak Forest. Return the hotel after the hike and spend the rest of the day and dinner on our own.Accommodations:
Olympia Europa HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Olympia / Nemea / Nafplio
Today we drive to the eastern side of the Peloponnese. Stop at a winery in Nemea for a tour and lunch with wine pairings before continuing to the historic city of Nafplio. Named as the first capital of Greece in 1829, the seaside town is known as one of Greece’s most romantic cities, with picturesque alleyways, large squares with elegant mansions, and a seaside promenade. Check in to our hotel, then gather for a group dinner at a local resaturant.Accommodations:
Grand Sarai NafplioIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Nafplio / Mycenae / Nemea
Venture to ancient Mycenae this morning. The ancient kingdom dates back to the 2nd millennium B.C.E.; it was here that King Agamemnon spearheaded the Trojan War. Continue to Nemea for lunch and a tour of the remnants of the stadium at Nemea, where the biennial Nemean Games were held in honor of Zeus starting in 573 B.C.E. in turn with the Olympic Games and the other great Panhellenic festivals. Return to Nafplio and enjoy dinner at leisure tonight, perhaps in one of the many charming tavernas.Accommodations:
Grand Sarai NafplioIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Nafplio
Enjoy a leisurely morning, then gather at a seaside beach club for lunch and a swim in the tranquil, turquoise waters of the Argolic Gulf. Return to the hotel to freshen up, then attend a farewell dinner and closing ceremonies at a gorgeous private estate.Accommodations:
Grand Sarai NafplioIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Nafplio / Athens / Depart
Depart together for Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos, where we will say our goodbyes and board individual flights onward.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Athens Capital Center Hotel, MGallery Collection
In the heart of Athens’ upscale Kolonaki district, this understated and elegant hotel is in an unrivaled location, close to the Hellenic Parliament, National Garden, art galleries, and boutiques. The rooftop pool and terrace offer incredible views of the Acropolis and the vast expanse of the city of Athens.
Domotel Anemolia Arachova Hotel
Nestled in the outskirts of the charming village of Arachova, Domotel Anemolia is convenient to the sites in Delphi and just a 15-minute walk to the heart of the village. The pool and sauna offer a great way to unwind after an afternoon touring ancient sites.
Olympia Europa Hotel
Located in the Valley of the Gods, this four-star, traditional hilltop hotel offers excellent food sourced and produced locally, much of it organic. Relax while gazing at the Arcadia mountains, take a swim in the hotel pool, or take a short walk to visit the town center.
Grand Serai Nafplio
Built circa 1700, the Grand Sarai is one of the oldest buildings in historic Nafplio, the first capital of independent Greece. Alongside the ancient charm are modern amenities and local food offerings. The hotel is close to Arvanitia Beach as well as historic sites.
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to accommodations, tours, excursions, and most meals. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
