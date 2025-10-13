Journey to Olympia

The Olympic legacy extends through almost 3,000 years of history, starting in ancient Greece and the Panhellenic Games held in honor of Greek gods, and continuing today in the modern Olympic and Paralympic Games with a mission to champion a “more peaceful and better world.”

All Olympians share this heritage, but few have the opportunity to actually visit the iconic sites where the Olympics began. Join other Olympic athletes to travel through southern Greece on this journey to the origins of the Games and your own Olympic odyssey. Immerse yourself in Greek landscapes, food, and atmosphere, and participate in ceremonies and reflections to reignite Olympic values and ideals in your life and deepen and broaden your personal Olympic experience .

To preserve the personal nature of this journey, group size will be limited to 20, including Olympian and Paralympian athletes, coaches, and team officials as well as their partners and children over the age of 16.