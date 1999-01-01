The Carolyn Manning ’78 Stone Pine

Cardinal roots truly run deep for Carolyn Manning, ’78, the daughter and granddaughter of Stanford professors. In fact, Carolyn literally grew up on the Farm.

After graduation, however, she bravely went to work elsewhere but then found her way back to Stanford less than two years later. Carolyn joined the Stanford Alumni Association staff on January 1, 1980, a move that would both expand her relationship with the university and mark the start of an extraordinary 44-year career at SAA. During her tenure, Carolyn held numerous important leadership roles at SAA including VP for Alumni Relations and Interim President. Known for her keen judgment, incredible leadership skills, proven diplomatic acumen and calm demeanor, Carolyn has left an indelible mark on her beloved alma mater - both at the alumni association and across campus - and leaves a legacy that will live on for years to come.