Touria Boumehdi in Morocco

Dr. Thoraya Boumehdi Tomasi is a lecturer in Stanford University’s Language Center, where she has been teaching Arabic, French, and Spanish at the undergraduate and graduate levels since 2012. She has also taught literature through Stanford’s Division of Literatures, Cultures, and Languages and Arabic at Middlebury College’s summer program.

With over 31 years of professional and academic experience, Dr. Boumehdi has worked as co-director of the Department of Spanish at the University of Rabat and professor of Spanish, French and Arabic at the Université de Toulouse le Mirail, l’École Supérieure de Commerce Toulouse (France), IAAE Oviedo, and ECLAP Valladolid (Spain).

She completed her Ph.D. with the highest honors in Spanish and Arabic at the Université de Toulouse and earned her M.A. in Spanish Language and Literature at the Université Mohammed V in Rabat (Morocco). She also earned a DEA with honors, including five post-graduate years of study in Oriental Languages, Literatures, and Civilizations at the Université Paris III (Sorbonne Nouvelle), and INALCO Institut National des Langues et Civilizations Orientales. Dr. Boumehdi also holds an MBA in International Marketing and Commerce from l’École Supérieure de Commerce in Toulouse, and she has six years of experience as an export manager in three French technology firms.