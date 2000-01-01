Rob Dunbar in the Indian Ocean
Rob Dunbar in the Indian Ocean
Doerr School of Sustainability
Rob Dunbar, whose research interests span climate change science and policy, marine ecology, glaciology, and biogeochemistry is the Keck Professor of Earth Sciences, a Bass University Fellow in Undergraduate Education and a senior fellow of the Woods Institute at Stanford University. In September 2022, Rob joined the Doerr School of Sustainability, where he led the creation of the Stanford Oceans Department.
Professor Dunbar has been studying coral reefs throughout the Pacific and Indian Oceans since 1977. He heads a Stanford research group that studies past, present, and future climate change as well as its impacts on oceanic and coastal environments. He also works regularly with the U.S. government as well as the United Nations and island nations to develop and implement solutions to environmental and resource problems.
During our expedition, Professor Dunbar will provide an introduction to coral reefs, discuss geopolitical events in the Indian Ocean, and address climate change impacts on hominid evolution and pre-colonial history.
At Stanford: William Keck Professor of Earth Science; Bass University Fellow in Undergraduate Education; Senior Fellow of the Woods Institute for the Environment
Recipient of the Richard W. Lyman Award for exceptional volunteer service to the University
Adjunct Professor, Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand
BS, geology, University of Texas at Austin
PhD, oceanography, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UCSD
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.