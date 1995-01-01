Norman Naimark in Slovenia and Croatia

Norman Naimark, '66, MA '68, PhD '72, is the Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European History and has served as the chair of Stanford’s history department, the Burke Family Director of Stanford’s Bing Overseas Studies Program and the Sakurako and William Fisher Family Director of Stanford’s Global Studies Division. Known at Stanford for his warmth and wit, the popular faculty leader has led more than 30 past Travel/Study programs. He has been traveling to Croatia and the former Yugoslavia since the late 1960s.

Professor Naimark's research has included work on Yugoslav historiography, Tito's Yugoslavia, the war in the Balkans in the 1990s, and the contemporary Balkans. His most recent book, Stalin and the Fate of Europe: The Postwar Struggle for Sovereignty (Harvard University Press, 2019), includes a chapter on Albania and Yugoslavia. On this program he will provide an introduction to Croatia and the Adriatic region and will lecture on the "making and breaking" of Yugoslavia. He will also provide an update on contemporary Croatia in its European context.