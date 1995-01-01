Norman Naimark in Croatia

has served as the chair of Stanford’s history department, the Burke Family Director of Stanford’s Bing Overseas Studies Program and the Sakurako and William Fisher Family Director of Stanford’s Global Studies Division. Known at Stanford for his warmth and wit, the popular faculty leader has led more than 30 past Travel/Study programs. Professor Naimark has been traveling to the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation regularly since the late 1960s. He has conducted research in archives in St. Petersburg (known as Leningrad from 1924 to 1991) and Moscow. His latest book on Russian historical questions is Stalin and the Fate of Europe: The Postwar Struggle for Sovereignty (Harvard University Press, 2019).

Senior fellow, Hoover Institution and Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Recipient: Richard W. Lyman Award for outstanding faculty volunteer service, Stanford Alumni Association, 1995; Dean’s Teaching Award, Stanford University, 1991–1992, 2002–2003; and the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, 1996

BA 1966, MA 1968 and PhD 1972—all history, Stanford University