Jeffrey Glenn in Mongolia

Jeffrey Glenn, M.D., Ph.D. is a Professor of Medicine (Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology) and Microbiology & Immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine, and the Director of the Center for Hepatitis and Liver Tissue Engineering. He also heads a research laboratory focused on studying molecular virology and the translation of that knowledge into novel antiviral strategies, as well as the development of new treatments for liver diseases and cancer. He leads ViRx@Stanford, which seeks to increase our collective antiviral tool kit to counter pandemics in a proactive, rather than reactive, fashion. He is the founder of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), co-founder of Riboscience LLC, and founder of I-Cubed Therapeutics, biotechnology companies developing several new classes of antiviral and anti-cancer drugs.

Several of the diseases targeted by these drugs--such as hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis D, and liver cancer--are particular prevalent in Mongolia. Dr. Glenn has spearheaded efforts to bring these potential medicines to Mongolia, and at prices affordable by the local population. These efforts have brought Dr. Glenn frequently to Mongolia (over 10 times before this special trip) where he works in partnership with his colleague Dr. Dashdorj of the Onom Foundation.

Glenn was born in Los Angeles, and grew up in Switzerland. He received his B.A. degree in Biochemistry and French Civilization from U.C. Berkeley from where he graduated summa cum laude. He received his M.D. and Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Biophysics from U.C.S.F.. He trained in internal medicine at Stanford University where he completed specialty training in gastroenterology, and joined the faculty in 2000.

He is the principal investigator on multiple NIH grants, an inventor on numerous patents, an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation, and a member of the FDA Antiviral Drugs Advisory Committee.