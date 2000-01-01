Stephan Graham in Alaska

What you’ll learn from Professor Graham along your journey

About this trip Professor Graham says, “Patagonia should be on every traveler’s bucket list! Its magnificent scenery tells tales of how and when the Atlantic Ocean first appeared, the evolution of dinosaurs, the rise of the Andes and climate change.” Among the topics Steve will discuss during our travels are how the disintegration of a supercontinent changed the destiny of South American dinosaurs; how the rocks of Torres del Paine park record the “death” of the ocean 120 million years ago; the rise of the Andes; and the role of climate change, past and present, in shaping the Patagonian landscape.