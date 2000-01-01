Stephan Graham in Alaska
Geological Sciences
Professor Stephan Graham joined the Stanford faculty in 1980 and was appointed dean of the School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences in 2017. In addition to teaching several earth sciences courses, he conducts field research with his graduate students around the globe, including in Patagonia. His research interests include sedimentary geology, tectonics and sedimentation, and petroleum geology.
Chester Naramore Dean of Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences
Welton Joseph and Maud L’Anphere Crook Professor, School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences
Professor, by courtesy, of geophysics since 1989 and of energy resources engineering since 1993
Co-director, Stanford Project on Deep-water Depositional Systems, 1992–present, and Basin and Petroleum System Modeling Group, 2007–present
Associate dean for academic affairs, School of Earth Sciences, 1999–2007 and 2009–2016; acting dean, 2000
Dean’s Discretionary Award for Distinguished Service, 2016
Pettijohn Medal, Society for Sedimentary Geology, 2017
Robert Mitchum Award, European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers, 2016
Richard Owen Distinguished Alumni Award, Indiana University, 2014
BA, geology, Indiana University; MS and PhD, geology, Stanford
What you’ll learn from Professor Graham along your journey
About this trip Professor Graham says, “Patagonia should be on every traveler’s bucket list! Its magnificent scenery tells tales of how and when the Atlantic Ocean first appeared, the evolution of dinosaurs, the rise of the Andes and climate change.” Among the topics Steve will discuss during our travels are how the disintegration of a supercontinent changed the destiny of South American dinosaurs; how the rocks of Torres del Paine park record the “death” of the ocean 120 million years ago; the rise of the Andes; and the role of climate change, past and present, in shaping the Patagonian landscape.
