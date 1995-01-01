Martha Crenshaw in Egypt

Martha Crenshaw joined the Stanford faculty in 2007. She is a senior fellow emerita at two of Stanford’s prestigious international-focused institutions: the Center for International Security and Cooperation and the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. She is also a professor emerita of political science by courtesy in the School of Humanities and Sciences at Stanford and a professor emerita at Wesleyan University, where she taught from 1974 to 2007. Much sought after to speak at universities, governmental agencies and political forums on her primary areas of research—international conflict and political violence, including that associated with contemporary right-wing extremism in the United States—Dr. Crenshaw is a principal investigator with NCITE, a Center of Excellence of the Department of Homeland Security. Previously she was a lead investigator with the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and the Response to Terrorism. She directs the Mapping Militants Project.

Reflecting upon violent extremism and terrorism and how governments deal with that threat, she states, “I’ve always been puzzled by the question of why groups and individuals turn to violence to accomplish their political objectives—especially when other alternatives are available. I hope that my research can lead to recommendations for policymakers that make it possible to resolve conflicts before they become violent.” Her interest in Egypt is long-standing; for many years she taught courses on “Conflict in the Middle East” in the context of analyzing the politics of the Middle East and North Africa as well as American policy toward the region. On our trip she plans to discuss Egypt’s role in the realignment of regional alliances as the Arab world confronts the threats of an ambitious Iran and still dangerous jihadist terrorism.