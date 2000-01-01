Bill Durham in Panama and Costa Rica

Bill Durham, ’71, is an innovative researcher and teacher who has focused on two themes for most of his career: (1) on putting principles of evolution to work in understanding and sustaining biological and cultural diversity in the world today; and (2) on identifying the social dimensions of contemporary environmental problems and working with local people to help solve them. This work has taken him to fieldwork throughout Central and South America, and to selected sites in East Africa. Bill has received five awards for research and teaching at Stanford, including one by vote of the students, and was one of the first recipients of the MacArthur Prize Fellowship (1983).

In 1992, Professor Durham worked with Stanford Travel/Study to create a series of programs providing experiential learning for students in Sophomore College together with Stanford alumni. He travels to the Galápagos Islands almost every year with students and alumni and believes that educational travel is one of the most enriching experiences one can have. Professor Durham is author or editor of a good list of books including his latest, Exuberant Life: An Evolutionary Approach to Conservation in Galápagos, published in 2021.