Norman Naimark in Southeast Asia

Norman Naimark, '66, MA '68, PhD '72, is the Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European History, emeritus and has served as the chair of Stanford’s history department, the Burke Family Director of Stanford’s Bing Overseas Studies Program and the Sakurako and William Fisher Family Director of Stanford’s Global Studies Division.

During our program he will lecture on the history of Southeast Asia, including the ancient kingdoms and the role of colonialism in the region. The Viet Nam War and the history of communism in the region, including the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia and the Cambodian genocide, will also be the subjects of lectures. He will also focus on the role of South East Asia in the world today: in ASEAN, as an important economic partner of the U.S., and in security questions linked to the ambitions of China.