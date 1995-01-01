Norman Naimark in Melanesia

Norman Naimark, '66, MA '68, PhD '72, is the Robert and Florence McDonnell Professor of East European History, emeritus and has served as the chair of Stanford’s history department, the Burke Family Director of Stanford’s Bing Overseas Studies Program and the Sakurako and William Fisher Family Director of Stanford’s Global Studies Division. Known at Stanford for his warmth and wit, the popular faculty leader has led more than 30 past Travel/Study programs. During our program he will lecture on World War II in the South Pacific in addition to the exploration and colonization of Melanesia, exploring the distinct people who live in this region, their culture, languages, and relationship to the indigeneity. He will also discuss the challenges of global warming in the area.

Visiting Distinguished Fellow, Hoover Institution

Senior Fellow (courtesy) at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies

Recipient: Richard W. Lyman Award for outstanding faculty volunteer service, Stanford Alumni Association, 1995; Dean’s Teaching Award, Stanford University, 1991–1992, 2002–2003; and the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, 1996

BA 1966, MA 1968 and PhD 1972—all history, Stanford University

