Michael McWilliams in New Zealand

Professor Michael McWilliams is a physicist whose interest in understanding how the earth works led him to pursue graduate degrees in geophysics. He joined Stanford in 1977 and has taught undergraduate and graduate classes in geology, geochemistry and geophysics. His favorite teaching experiences have been leading the very popular introductory geology class for undergraduates, leading a Sophomore Seminar on the Origin of the Universe, and teaching in Stanford’s Continuing Studies Program.

Professor McWilliams and his colleagues measure tiny amounts of radioactive isotopes to determine the age of rocks and minerals. They use these ages to better understand earth’s evolution, the rate of geological processes, and the history of important earth events such as volcanism, earthquakes, mass extinctions and global climate change.

Apart from teaching and research, he has served in a variety of international science leadership roles, including as Chief Executive of GNS Science [New Zealand’s geological survey], Chief of CSIRO’s Division of Earth Science and Resource Engineering [Australia], and Director of the DeLaeter Centre of Isotope Science.

Professor McWilliams has previously led six Travel/Study adventures. “Through Stanford Travel/Study, I’ve met a host of fascinating people from all walks of life, many of whom have since become great friends and colleagues,” he says. While in New Zealand, Professor McWilliams will speak on active tectonics in New Zealand (earthquakes, volcanoes and geothermal energy); the origins of the newly discovered Zealandia Continent; and the effects of climate change on New Zealand and the planet.