Margo Horn in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia

Margo Horn began teaching in the Stanford department of history in 1985. Her research and teaching combine interests in U.S. women’s history and the history of medicine. She received her PhD from Tufts University and was awarded fellowships from the National Institute of Mental Health and the Commonwealth Fund. In 2018, Dr. Horn was appointed the Silverman Visiting Professor at the Cohn Institute for the History and Philosophy of Science at Tel Aviv University. She is the author of Before It’s Too Late: The Child Guidance Movement in the United States, 1922−1945, among other publications. Dr. Horn currently teaches in Stanford’s programs in American Studies and Feminist, Gender and Sexuality Studies. Her courses cover the history of women and mental illness, the history of women and medicine, and the history of reproductive rights in the United States. In addition, Dr. Horn directed Stanford’s program in Innovative Academic Courses and offered workshops for advanced doctoral students across the university on the future of their research. Dr. Horn also worked as a volunteer in Phnom Penh, where she ran her own educational program for two summers.

Dr. Horn led Travel/Study’s 2018 trip to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, and looks forward to returning with a new group of travelers. On this program, she plans to lecture on the history of traditional medicine in each country, their current health care systems and response to the pandemic. She will also discuss the roles of women and families in Southeast Asia.