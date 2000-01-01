Lynn Orr in the Canadian Arctic

Franklin “Lynn” Orr, Jr., ’69 has worked on energy research for his entire career. He and his students study how complicated fluid mixtures move around in the porous rocks of Earth’s crust. He also led university-wide energy research efforts through the Global Climate and Energy Project and the Precourt Institute for Energy. That work turned out to be good training for a two-year assignment as Under Secretary for Science and Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy, the largest supporter of the physical sciences and applied energy research for the country, from which he has now returned to Stanford.

Lynn’s prior service as Dean of the School of Earth Sciences convinced him that Travel/Study trips provide the best classroom ever–the Earth itself–to illustrate the grand themes of Earth Sciences. In his words, “Hudson Bay, Iceland and Greenland have convinced me that the high latitudes give us convincing indicators of the effects of climate change. The climate has changed much more rapidly in the far north than it has farther south, and we will be able to see firsthand some of the changes that have occurred.” During our program, he will discuss the consequences of climate change on humans and wildlife in the Arctic, as well as the transition to clean energy systems that will help us reduce the adverse effects of climate change in the future.

Academic Appointments

Emeritus Faculty, Acad Council, Energy Science and Engineering

Affiliate, Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment

Administrative Appointments

Professor Emeritus, Energy Resources Engineering, Stanford University (2014–present)

Under Secretary for Science and Energy, U.S. Department of Energy (2014–2017)

Senior Fellow, Precourt Institute for Energy, Stanford University (2009–2014)

Founding Director, Precourt Institute for Energy, Stanford University (2009–2013)

Senior Fellow, Woods Institute for the Environment, Stanford University (2005–2014)

Honors & Awards

Outstanding Achievement Award, University of Minnesota (2020)

Honorary Membership, Society of Petroleum Engineers (2019)

Robert S. Schechter Award and Lecture, University of Texas at Austin (2018)

Aurel Stodola Medal and Lecture, Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule (ETH) Zürich (2017)

Izatt Christensen Award and Lecture, Brigham Young University (2017)

Boards, Advisory Committees, Professional Organizations

Member, Advisory Board, Energy Futures Initiative (2017–present)

Member, Board of Directors, ClimateWorks Foundation (2017–present)

Member, Board of Directors, Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (2017–present)

Member, Advisory Committee, Climateworks Foundation (2011–2014)

Member, Division Committee for the Division of Earth and Life Sciences, National Research Council (2012–2014)

