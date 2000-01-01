Liz Hadly in Yellowstone National Park

Skip to main content
Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve

Elizabeth Hadly is the faculty director of Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve, and a professor of biology and of geological and environmental sciences at Stanford University. Professor Hadly and her lab conduct research throughout the Americas, Asia and Africa on the ecology and evolution of vertebrates. She is especially interested in the impact that environmental change exerts on the biodiversity of mammals around the world. During our program, she will discuss the geological history of Yellowstone, its unique ecosystem and Yellowstone in the present time. “Yellowstone is the ‘crown jewel’ of America’s national parks, as those who have stepped into its wilderness know,” says Professor Hadly. “But for those who haven’t been there in winter, you’re in for a treat—the chance to be immersed in its vastness, the silence, the slowness of life.” This is the 16th trip Professor Hadly will be leading for Stanford Travel/Study. 

Positions at Stanford

  • Faculty Director, Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve

  • Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor

  • Paul S. and Billie Achilles Professor of Environmental Biology

  • Professor of Earth System Science

  • Professor, by courtesy, of Earth and Planetary Sciences

  • Mr. and Mrs. Fran Yeung University Fellow in Undergraduate Education

  • Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment

  • Senior Fellow at the Center for Innovation in Global Health

Academic History

  • BA, anthropology, University of Colorado, 1981

  • MS, quaternary science, Northern Arizona University, 1990

  • PhD, integrative biology, UC-Berkeley, 1995

