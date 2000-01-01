Liz Hadly in the Galápagos

Elizabeth Hadly is the faculty director of Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve, and a professor of biology and of geological and environmental sciences at Stanford University. She first became interested in ecology, evolution and environmental change after exploring the Smithsonian Institution and wild lands in the American West as a child. Liz and her students have conducted research throughout the Americas, India, Nepal and Africa investigating how human-caused disturbance impacts biodiversity. Her work has stimulated her present focus on science communication and outreach.

Positions:

Faculty Director, Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve, Stanford University

Professor, biology and, by courtesy, geological and environmental sciences, Stanford University

Paul S. and Billie Achilles Chair of Environmental Biology

Mr. and Mrs. Frank W. Yeung University Fellow in Undergraduate Education

Senior Fellow, Woods Institute for the Environment

Senior Fellow, Center for Innovation in Global Health, Stanford School of Medicine

Academic History: