Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study

Liz Hadly in the Galápagos

Back to the Galápagos Expedition

Liz Hadly in the Galápagos

Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve

Elizabeth Hadly is the faculty director of Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve, and a professor of biology and of geological and environmental sciences at Stanford University. She first became interested in ecology, evolution and environmental change after exploring the Smithsonian Institution and wild lands in the American West as a child. Liz and her students have conducted research throughout the Americas, India, Nepal and Africa investigating how human-caused disturbance impacts biodiversity. Her work has stimulated her present focus on science communication and outreach.  

Positions:

  • Faculty Director, Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve, Stanford University

  • Professor, biology and, by courtesy, geological and environmental sciences, Stanford University

  • Paul S. and Billie Achilles Chair of Environmental Biology

  • Mr. and Mrs. Frank W. Yeung University Fellow in Undergraduate Education

  • Senior Fellow, Woods Institute for the Environment

  • Senior Fellow, Center for Innovation in Global Health, Stanford School of Medicine

Academic History:

  • BA, anthropology, University of Colorado, 1981

  • MS, quaternary science, Northern Arizona University, 1990

  • PhD, integrative biology, UC-Berkeley, 1995

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)