Kenneth Schultz in Western Europe

Kenneth A. Schultz, MA’ 93, PHD’ 96, is professor of political science and director of the Program in International Relations at Stanford University. His research focuses on understanding the causes of war within and between states, with a particular focus on the role of territory and borders. His current book project seeks to understand why conflicts over territory became less frequent after World War II, and whether events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine portend a reversal of this trend. He is the author of Democracy and Coercive Diplomacy and co-author of World Politics: Interests, Interactions, and Institutions—a leading introductory textbook—as well as numerous articles in peer-reviewed scholarly journals. He was the recipient of the 2003 Karl Deutsch Award, given by the International Studies Association, and a 2011 Dean’s Award for Distinguished Teaching, awarded by Stanford’s School of Humanities and Science.

During our trip, he will examine key events that took place in cities on our itinerary to explain the transformation of Western Europe from a region of frequent warfare over territory to a peaceful, economically-integrated region.