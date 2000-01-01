Kenneth Schultz in Israel

Kenneth A. Schultz, MA’ 93, PHD’ 96, is professor of political science, director of the Program in International Relations at Stanford University, and chair of the 55th Senate of the Academic Council (2022–23). His research focuses on understanding the causes of war within and between states, with a particular focus on the role of territory and borders. His current book project seeks to understand why conflicts over territory became less frequent after World War II, and whether events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine portend a reversal of this trend. He is the author of Democracy and Coercive Diplomacy and co-author of World Politics: Interests, Interactions, and Institutions—a leading introductory textbook—as well as numerous articles in peer-reviewed scholarly journals. He was the recipient of the 2003 Karl Deutsch Award, given by the International Studies Association, and a 2011 Dean’s Award for Distinguished Teaching, awarded by Stanford’s School of Humanities and Science. During our trip, he will lecture on the complex matter of drawing boundaries in the Middle East, the dilemmas of making peace between Israel and the Palestinians, the conflicts over Jerusalem and the pursuit of harmony in the city, and the foreign policy of the U.S. regarding Israel.

Professor of Political Science, Stanford University, 2010–present

Associate Professor of Political Science, Stanford University, 2004–2010

Associate professor of Political Science, University of California, Los Angeles, 2001–2004

BA, Russian and Soviet Studies, Harvard University, 1990

MA, 1993, PhD, 1996, both Political Science, Stanford University