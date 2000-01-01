Héctor Hoyos in Spain

Héctor Hoyos is a professor of Iberian and Latin American cultures and, by courtesy, of comparative literature at Stanford. He holds a PhD in romance studies from Cornell University and has degrees in philosophy and literature from Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá. His numerous publications include two monographs, both published in New York with Columbia University Press: Beyond Bolaño: The Global Latin American Novel (2015), where he examines post-1989 Latin American novels of globalization and their relevance to world literature, and Things with a History: Transcultural Materialism and the Literatures of Extraction in Contemporary Latin America (2019), where he analyzes literary representations of raw materials, objects and commodities in the region.

During our program, Professor Hoyos will explore the poetry of the Spanish Civil War in light of our visit to Guernica; a brief history of feasting and conviviality from Plato onwards; Basque connections with Latin America; and curiosities from harvest festivals around the world.