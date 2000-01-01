Greg Watkins in Japan

Skip to main content
Associate Director, Structural Liberal Education

Greg Watkins, ’85, PhD ’02, is the associate director of Stanford’s Structured Liberal Education (SLE) program, a freshman humanities program where students study the history of philosophy, literature and religion. His research is focused on religion and film. For the past 14 years he’s been a resident fellow at East Florence Moore Hall, living with the students who participate in the program. He loves the curiosity and inquisitiveness of students of all ages. He’s led trips for Stanford throughout Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Himalayan region and has traveled with his two daughters to Thailand and Bhutan. He notes, “As a student of religion myself, I see this trip as an opportunity to bring to life the wonderfully diverse and fascinating religious culture of Japan”.

