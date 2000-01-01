David Kennedy in England, Belgium, and France

David M. Kennedy, '63, a member of the Stanford faculty since 1967, is the Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History, Emeritus, and founding director of The Bill Lane Center for the American West at Stanford. Over the course of his academic career, he has taught both undergraduate and graduate courses in American foreign policy, the comparative development of democracy in Europe and the United States, the history of the 20th-century United States, American political and social thought, American literature, and the evolution of the American West.

David has written extensively about both World Wars I and II. He sees those two conflicts as the bookends of the twentieth century’s equivalent of the eighteenth century’s Thirty-Years War—massively destructive and disruptive events that have both shaped and shadowed all subsequent history.

David's scholarship is notable for its focus on the concept of the American character, as well as its integration of economic and cultural analyses with social and political history, an outcome of his interdisciplinary training in American Studies, which combined history, literature and economics. He has lectured on American history around the globe and contributed his expertise to a broad swath of national media, from the Atlantic Monthly and New York Times to the PBS NewsHour and productions aired on C-Span, PBS, and NPR. He also served on the advisory board for the PBS series, The American Experience. He has authored some 10 books, including Over Here: the First World War and American Society, his Pulitzer Prize-winning Freedom from Fear: The American People in Depression and War, 1929-1945, and his best-selling high school textbook, The American Pageant.