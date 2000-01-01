Emanuele Lugli in Italy

Emanuele Lugli, who joined the faculty of Stanford’s department of art and art history in 2018, teaches and writes about late medieval and early modern art, with an emphasis on Italian painting, Renaissance fashion, the lives of early modern cities, and the history of trade. He is an expert on Leonardo da Vinci, Florentine and Roman art, and an indefatigable traveler (before becoming an academic, Professor Lugli wrote about art, cities, and new trends for Vogue Italia.) His most recent book, Knots, about the work of Sandro Botticelli, will be published in March 2023.

Professor Lugli says, "I have lived everywhere in Italy. I spent several years in Florence. I once lived in an apartment overlooking the Coliseum. These long periods in some of Italy's most beautiful cities granted me a unique, first-hand knowledge of their artworks and monuments as I would spend my days not only researching their history but also exploring hidden corners, discovering objects and sites even few Italians know about." During our program, Emanuele will discuss the careers of Michelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo, the medieval city of Siena, the ambitious patronage of cardinals and popes, as well as the making of the Sistine Chapel.