Cole Bunzel in Saudi Arabia

Dr. Cole M. Bunzel is a Hoover Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. A historian of Islam and the Middle East, he has written extensively on the history and current affairs of Saudi Arabia, as well as the violent Islamist movement known as jihadism. His forthcoming book, titled Wahhābism: The History of a Militant Islamic Movement, draws on an array of rare manuscripts and other primary resources in Arabic to provide a new account of the history and doctrine of Wahhabism, the puritanical Islamic revivalist movement that arose in Central Arabia in the mid-18th century. This is also the movement that would form the basis of Saudi dynastic rule in Arabia for over 250 years. His other publications include From Paper State to Caliphate: The Ideology of the Islamic States (Brookings Institution, 2015), The Kingdom and the Caliphate: Duel of the Islamic States (Carnegie Endowment, 2016) and Jihadism on Its Own Terms: Understanding a Movement (Hoover Institution, 2017). His current book project is focused on the history of the Sunni jihadi movement (1960s-present), and particularly the religious scholars who contributed to the shaping of jihadi ideology.

Bunzel received his MA in international relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and his BA and PhD in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton University, where he received the Bayard and Cleveland Dodge Memorial Dissertation Prize for best PhD dissertation in Near Eastern Studies. He has been a research fellow in Islamic law and civilization at Yale Law School and is a nonresident fellow at the George Washington University Program on Extremism.

During our program, he will discuss topics including the rise of Islam in the Arabian Peninsula, the origins of the first Saudi state in the mid-18th century, and the emergence and development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the twentieth century and beyond.