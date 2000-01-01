Abbas Milani in Tunisia
Director of Iranian Studies, Hamid & Christina Moghadam
Born in Iran to a Muslim family, Abbas Milani was trained by French nuns and Jesuit priests before leaving Iran as a teen for the United States. After earning his PhD in political science at the University of Hawaii, he returned to Iran to teach first at the National University of Iran and then at University of Tehran. Since 1986 he has lived in the Bay Area. At Stanford, Dr. Milani is a research fellow and co-director of the Iran Democracy Project at the Hoover Institution, the director of the Hamid and Christina Moghadam Program in Iranian Studies, and a professor (by courtesy) in the division of Global Studies. Throughout his adult life, his focus of study has been the cultures, politics and societies of Central Asia and the Middle East through the prism of scholarship. He is the author of numerous articles and books, including The Shah (2012).
Adjunct professor, Center on Democracy, Development, and Rule of Law
Hamid and Christina Moghadam Director of Iranian Studies, Stanford University, since 2005
Research fellow and co-director, Iran Democracy Project, Hoover Institution, since 2003
Richard W. Lyman Award, Stanford University, 2017
Chair and professor, department of history and political science, Notre Dame de Namur University, 1987–2003
Research fellow, Institute of International Studies, UC-Berkeley, 1998–2003
Assistant professor, law and political science faculty, University of Tehran, 977–1987
BA, political science and economics, UC-Berkeley, 1970
PhD, political science, University of Hawaii, 1974
